Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 351 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $190.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.68. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

