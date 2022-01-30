Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.57% of Bank OZK worth $421,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $47.16 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

