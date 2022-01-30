Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other Bank7 news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237 in the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Bank7 worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

