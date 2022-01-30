Barclays Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.