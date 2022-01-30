Barclays PLC Buys 5,642 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enstar Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $198.65 and a 52 week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

