Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

