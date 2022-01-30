Barclays PLC Purchases 4,533 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,885. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

