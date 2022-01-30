Barclays Raises Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €113.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

