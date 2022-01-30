Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £788.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.75. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In related news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,085.27). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,662.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.