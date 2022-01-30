Barclays Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $800.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $773.36.

NYSE HUBS opened at $456.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

