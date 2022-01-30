Barclays Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

