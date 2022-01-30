Barclays Upgrades S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to “Overweight”

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $6.30 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

