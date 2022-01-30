Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 14,807,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,832,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

