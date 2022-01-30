Benchmark Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.