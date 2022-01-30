Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.33 ($57.20).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA:STM opened at €40.03 ($45.49) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.