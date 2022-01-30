Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,386 ($72.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £87.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,988.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,138.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.14).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

