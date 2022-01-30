Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on the stock.
KMR stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.48. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.
About Kenmare Resources
