Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

KMR stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.48. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

