Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Big Lots worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 336.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.