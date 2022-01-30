Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bilibili by 60.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after buying an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 134.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

