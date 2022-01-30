Bintex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $46,370.29 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $46,370.29 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

