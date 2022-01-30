Birake Hits Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Birake has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birake coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birake has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 104,724,510 coins and its circulating supply is 100,704,293 coins. The official website for Birake is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Birake

