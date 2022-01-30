Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Up 3.6%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.30. 368,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,732,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.