Bitcoin Plus (XBC) One Day Volume Hits $73.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $974,411.89 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00014636 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002895 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008700 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,681 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

