BitcoinZ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466,197.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $466,197.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00251930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00079404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00110470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,496,137 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.