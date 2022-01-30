Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

