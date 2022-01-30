BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.75% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $181,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.