BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Beauty Health worth $195,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

