BlackRock Inc. Purchases 904,592 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.64% of Certara worth $189,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 144.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $541,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -59.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,250. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

