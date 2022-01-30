BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 433.3% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFL opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

