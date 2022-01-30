Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,012. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

