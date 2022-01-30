Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys Shares of 54,420 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

ABC opened at $136.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

