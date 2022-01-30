Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.