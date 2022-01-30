Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 27.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

