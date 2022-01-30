Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $707.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $787.16 and its 200-day moving average is $807.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

