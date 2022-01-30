Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.