Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,630,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Crown by 775.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

