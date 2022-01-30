BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.04 ($77.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BNP Paribas stock traded down €1.72 ($1.95) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.78 ($71.34). 4,386,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.66. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

