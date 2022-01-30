BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $76.00 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

