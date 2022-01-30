Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. Boeing has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

