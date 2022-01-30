BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. 219,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

