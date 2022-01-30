Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

