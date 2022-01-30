Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.48

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.48 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 28549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

