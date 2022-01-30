BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Tops $40.38 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $40.38 million and $484,726.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOSAGORA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOSAGORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOSAGORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.