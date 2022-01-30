Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Acquires $45,000,000.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 4,500,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOMN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $743.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 140,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

