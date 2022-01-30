Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 171.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.74 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

