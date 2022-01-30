Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hilltop worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.29 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

