Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Radian Group worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radian Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

