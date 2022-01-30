Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of American Woodmark worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 480.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.17. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

