Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 21,601 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

