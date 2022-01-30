Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,092 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,563,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,149,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.